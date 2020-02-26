Donald G. Bausano

1937-2020

Donald G. Bausano “Mr. Disney”, 82 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Oakridge Care Center, Union Grove, WI. He was born March 7, 1937, in Kenosha, the son of the late Joseph and Leona (Lemay) Bausano and remained a lifelong resident.

On August 22, 1959, Don married the love of his life Carole Weidner at St. Mark Catholic Church, Kenosha. He went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Army National Guard for four years during the Berlin Crisis and the Cuban Missile Crisis. Don spent his career at Badger Press Photographics as a bindery worker, retiring in 1999.

Don was an active member of St. Mark Catholic Church, where he spent many years on the board of directors. He was a photography and videography enthusiast; Don captured countless confirmations, first communions and weddings at the church over a span of many years. In addition, he covered programs at the Children's Theatre Academy, and several schools including Lincoln Middle School and Bradford High School. He was a strong supporter of KUSD music programs for many years, while helping to initiate the Spaghetti Dinner fund raisers. Don also coached CYC basketball and football, and Little League baseball, leading Anaconda to many victories during his time.