1930 — 2021

Donald George Puder, age 91, passed away at Brookside Care Center-Kenosha on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Born on April 30, 1930, he was the son of the late Bernard and Lillian (Hellriegel) Puder. Don attended local schools and graduated from Kenosha High School.

On April 22, 1950, he married his high school sweetheart Nadine Paschke at Friedens Lutheran Church. Their union was blessed with two children and 63 years of marriage.

For over 60 years, Don worked as a journeyman, union painter and decorator. Throughout the years, his expertise was utilized with Potente Decorating, Rasch Construction, Ruffalo Painting and Pitts Decorating. He was a member of the Painters and Allied Trades Local #934. He was a fine craftsman and truly loved his work.

Don enjoyed gardening, bowling, horse shoes, and travel. But most of all he loved being a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was always there when ever there was a need, especially as he cared for his wife, Nadine during her struggle with cancer.