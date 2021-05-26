1930 — 2021
Donald George Puder, age 91, passed away at Brookside Care Center-Kenosha on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Born on April 30, 1930, he was the son of the late Bernard and Lillian (Hellriegel) Puder. Don attended local schools and graduated from Kenosha High School.
On April 22, 1950, he married his high school sweetheart Nadine Paschke at Friedens Lutheran Church. Their union was blessed with two children and 63 years of marriage.
For over 60 years, Don worked as a journeyman, union painter and decorator. Throughout the years, his expertise was utilized with Potente Decorating, Rasch Construction, Ruffalo Painting and Pitts Decorating. He was a member of the Painters and Allied Trades Local #934. He was a fine craftsman and truly loved his work.
Don enjoyed gardening, bowling, horse shoes, and travel. But most of all he loved being a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was always there when ever there was a need, especially as he cared for his wife, Nadine during her struggle with cancer.
He will be missed by his son, Kevin (Susan) Puder; his grandchildren, Jeff (Michelle) Puder and Monica (Andrew) Trevarthan; his great-grandchildren, Evan and Nolan Puder, Nina Trevarthan; his daughter-in-law, Rosalie Puder.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nadine; his son, Craig Puder; his brothers, Bernard and James Puder; his sisters, Bernice Plaisted and Lucille Larson-Albrecht.
Funeral services honoring Don’s life will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Kenosha Bible Church 5405 67th Street. A visitation for Don will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Ave. 262-658-4101