A visitation honoring Donald’s life will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Hospice Alliance Inc, https://www.hospicealliance.org, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 would be appreciated by the family.