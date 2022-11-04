April 28, 1935—Oct. 29, 2022

BEACH PARK, IL—Donald J. Sponenburg, 87, of Beach Park, IL, passed away on October 29, 2022, with his loving family by his side.

Don was born April 28, 1935 in Waukegan, IL to Harry and Helen Sponenburg. He married Jean Jensen on October 27, 1956 at St Patrick’s Church in Wadsworth and they recently celebrated their 66th Wedding Anniversary.

Don was a member of Our Lady of Humility Church in Zion. He retired from Dan Lodesky Trucking and the Teamster Local 301. Don was a die-hard Green Bay Packer and Chicago Cub fan. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed gardening. Spending time with his grandchildren was the highlight of his life.

Don is survived by his wife, Jean Sponenburg; children: Don (Nancy) Sponenburg, and Debbie (nee Sponenburg) Kreye; grandchildren: Joe (Cammie) Sponenburg, Dan (Amanda) Sponenburg, Sarah (Drew) Fincher, Amy (Jason) Denikas, and Jennifer (Nate) Nadelhoffer; great-grandchildren: Emma, Miley, Sydney, Nolan, and Lucas; sisters: Helen Mazlo and Lois Dalziel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John and Robert Sponenburg; sister, Kathleen Christenson.

A visitation will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022 from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father James Merold, officiating. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to the National Parkinson Foundation would be appreciated.

