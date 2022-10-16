Aug. 4, 1936—Oct. 11, 2022

KENOSHA—Donald L. Barengo, 86, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

He was born on August 4, 1936 to the late Peter and Martha (Slagoski) Barengo in Kenosha. He was educated in Kenosha.

Donald served in the US Navy Reserves.

On June 2, 1956 he married Nancy Leiting at St. George Catholic Church.

Donald worked as a millwright for AMChrysler, retiring in 1988. He was a member of UAW Local #72.Donald enjoyed camping, was mechanically inclined, loved family gatherings and lived and loved life to the fullest.

Donald is survived by his loving wife Nancy of 66 years, his children: Theresa (Greg) Schroeder of Kenosha, Donna (Wes) Dockter of Kenosha, Sharon (Robert) Sanderson of TX and Robert (Lori) Barengo of Kenosha; his 13 grandchildren; his 20 great-grandchildren and his brother, Dennis (Jan) Barengo of FL.

He is preceded in death by a son, Randolph in 2014 and a brother, Kenny.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Donald will be held on Thursday, October 20th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church (2020 – 91st St.). Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home and again on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Donald’s

Online Memorial Book