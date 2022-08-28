Dec. 29, 1930—Aug. 22, 2022
MOUNT PLEASANT—Donald M. O’Rourke, 91 years old, of Mount Pleasant, WI, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, WI. He was born December 29, 1930, to the late Clyde and Lucille Dopke in Chicago, IL. Don was a proud marine and served in the Korean War. Once he returned home from war, he married Margaret Egan and became an extremely proud father to his son, Donald. He had a contagious smile and laugh, which will be hard to forget. Don enjoyed getting out of the house by going shopping, fishing, being outdoors, and watching his three great-granddaughters. He was an honored member of the Marine Corps League in McHenry; he loved being back together with all of his brothers.
Survivors include, his son, Donald (Tina) O’Rourke; grandchildren: Alyssa (Greg) Tait and Ryan O’Rourke; great-granddaughters: Lucy (O’Rourke) Tait, Annabeth Tait, and Violet Tait; and nieces and nephews: Patrick Luetjens, Lisa Luetjens, John (Jackie) Egan, Bill (Kelly) Egan, Dan Egan, Sherry Robertson, and Carol Ann Vosickey.
Along with his parents, Donald was preceded in death by previous spouse, Margaret (Egan) O’Rouke; and siblings: Robert O’Rourke, Richard O’Rourke, Dolores O’Rourke, and Charlene Rose.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Friday, September 9, 2022, at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002 with a service commencing at 7:00PM. Interment will be in Crystal Lake Union Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Place.