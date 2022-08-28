MOUNT PLEASANT—Donald M. O’Rourke, 91 years old, of Mount Pleasant, WI, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, WI. He was born December 29, 1930, to the late Clyde and Lucille Dopke in Chicago, IL. Don was a proud marine and served in the Korean War. Once he returned home from war, he married Margaret Egan and became an extremely proud father to his son, Donald. He had a contagious smile and laugh, which will be hard to forget. Don enjoyed getting out of the house by going shopping, fishing, being outdoors, and watching his three great-granddaughters. He was an honored member of the Marine Corps League in McHenry; he loved being back together with all of his brothers.