Sept. 2, 1945—Nov. 10, 2022

KENOSHA—Donald Martin Glade, Jr., 77, of Kenosha, passed away surrounded by his family at Froedtert South Saint Catherine’s on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Donald was born in Chicago, IL on September 2, 1945 the son of Donald, Sr. and Henrietta (Harper) Glade.

Donald married the love of his life Kathleen Leinenweber on September 9, 1978 at Saint Thomas Church in Kenosha. He was a very hard worker, loved his jobs and was dedicated employee working at Saint Therese Catholic Church for 20 years retiring in 2000, and at Buoy Storage in Pleasant Prairie for 20 years. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Kathleen; son, John (Sara) Glade; grandchildren; Addison and Easton; brother, Robert (Connie) Glade; sisters: Sharon (Stanley) Mazur, and Gail Leteski.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Therese Glade, brother, Ronald Glade, and sister, Joan Michna.

The family would like to give special and heartfelt thanks to the staff at Froedtert South Saint Catherine’s and Adam and Ashley at Family Choice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Therese Catholic Church, 2020 91st St., Kenosha, WI 53143 on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow Mass at Saint James Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers family would ask that donations be made to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667