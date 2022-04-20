March 24, 1960—April 17, 2022

KENOSHA—Donald Quist, age 62, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at his home in Kenosha.

Born on March 24, 1960 in Waukegan, IL, he was the son of Richard and Lucille (Allen) Quist.

On May 13, 1989, he was united in marriage to Nancy Higgins in Mequon, WI.

Don worked many jobs for Abbott Labs from 1980 until his retirement as Sr. Project Manager in 2020. The entire company relied on his extensive knowledge.

He enjoyed music, golfing, history, the outdoors, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends.

Don will be missed by his mother, Lucille; his wife, Nancy; his children, Jason (Natalia Costabile) Quist, Erin (Eric) Vigo, Mason (Rei) Quist, Rachel Quist, Emma Quist, Arwen (aka Michael) Quist; his grandchildren, Aiden and Max Quist, Zelda Vigo; his niece, Jennifer Sweeting and her family. His friends meant the world to him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard and his brother, Scott.

Memorial services honoring Donald’s life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A casual gathering of friends and family will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

