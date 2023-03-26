Donald R. Baker

1937-2023

PLEASANT PRAIRIE - Donald Baker, 85, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on March 23, 2023 at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie with his loving family at his side.

Donald was born on July 23, 1937, in Ashland, WI, the son of the late Delore and Ina (Lewis) Baker. He was educated in the schools of Wakefield, MI.

Donald served in the United States Air Force 1956-1959. Donald married Jean Nickel on September 27, 1977 in Las Vegas, NV. In 1959 he moved to Kenosha and was employed by AMC.

He later became a tool and die maker at Sorensen Manufacturing. After many years of experience he opened his own tool and die shop, Baker Tool where he was owner and operator until he sold the business and retired in 2002.

As a man who enjoyed creating and making tools he later came out of retirement for a bit and was employed with Bothe Associates.

He was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church for more than 60 years. Over the years he had many hobbies which include boating, fishing, hunting, working on cars, woodworking (where he made several hope chests, cradles and a high chair all beautifully handcrafted).

He was a great teacher to our family on so many things. In addition, with family and friends, built the home he lived in for 40 years. He also enjoyed cheering for the Green Bay Packers, but most of all he loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Jean Baker of Pleasant Prairie; children: Sandra (James) Hollingshead of Beach Park, IL, Sherri Covelli of Kenosha, Kenneth (Cyndee) Nickel of Pleasant Prairie, Natalie Nader of McHenry, IL; brother, John (Sandra) Baker of GA; also included are his 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Gordon, Jim, Richard, Roger, Robert, Raymond, and sisters: Gladys, Geraldine and Delores.

A visitation will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2020-91st St., Kenosha, WI 53143 on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM with services to follow immediately at 12:00 PM. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery.

