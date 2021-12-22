Donald R. Field

After graduating from Hillsboro high school Don enlisted into the army. He served six years in the Korean War. When he returned home he married Rita Shaker. They moved to Kenosha and Don went to work for American Motors. While living in Kenosha, they raised their two sons. Don was active with the CYC Athletics coaching football. He enjoyed restoring old jeeps, deer hunting, and tinkering in his garage. After retiring from American Motors he and Rita moved to Omro. In Omro, Don enjoyed woodworking and home building.