Nov. 17, 1935 — Dec. 12, 2021
OSHKOSH — Donald R. Field, age 86, of Oshkosh, formerly of Omro and Kenosha passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
He was born on November 17,1935 in Vernon County Wisconsin to the late Randell and Lydia (Riddel) Field.
After graduating from Hillsboro high school Don enlisted into the army. He served six years in the Korean War. When he returned home he married Rita Shaker. They moved to Kenosha and Don went to work for American Motors. While living in Kenosha, they raised their two sons. Don was active with the CYC Athletics coaching football. He enjoyed restoring old jeeps, deer hunting, and tinkering in his garage. After retiring from American Motors he and Rita moved to Omro. In Omro, Don enjoyed woodworking and home building.
Don is survived by his wife: Rita; sons: Curt (Kathy) Field of Weyauwega and Conrad Field of Alaska; grandchildren: Eryn, Ian and Ellen and sister, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his father, Randell Field and mother, Lydia Field; brothers: Orville and Randall; sisters: Dorthea, Jean and Kathleen and also daughter-in-law, Carmen Field.
A private celebration of life will be held for immediate family.
