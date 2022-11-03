Feb. 29, 1956—Oct. 29, 2022

TREVOR—Donald R. Happ, age 66, of Trevor, WI, died on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Son of the late Donald and Patricia (Donavon) Happ, Don was born on February 29, 1956 in Ohio.

Don was a fun-loving free spirit who loved to collect things. His collections were eclectic and extensive and he enjoyed sharing his treasures with the community. He belonged to the Thresher Club, loved antiques and all things Halloween, and was the owner of Happ’s Pumpkin Patch in Trevor.

Don is survived by his sisters: Laura (Robert) Banike and Beverly Zak; sister-in-law, Pat Happ; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kenneth Happ.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes. A time of sharing will take place at 5:30 PM. Online guestbook at haaselockwoodfhs.com.

