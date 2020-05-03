× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 16, 1927-April 23, 2020

Donald R. Sever, 92 years old passed away Thursday April 23, 2020 at his home in Kenosha surrounded by his family.

Don was born in Chetek, WI. The son of Frank and Rosina Sever. Don attended local schools and served in the US Navy from 1944-1946. Don was a WW2 vet in the Pacific Theater. He received many ribbons and 2 stars for his service.

Don married Gwen Witters on April 15, 1974 in Phoenix, AZ. She preceded him in death in 2017. He retired from Barry Trucking, where he worked for 35 years. Don loved fishing and hunting with family and close friends. He also loved his Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers!

Survivors include his children: Linda Gawronski/Kelly Winterbottom of Jackson WI, Carol (Jim) Mosley, Laurie Kroening of Kenosha, WI, Donna (Scott) Woldanski of Phoenix, AZ, Debra (Steve) McKee of Surprise, AZ, Deborah (Steve) Grant of Sun City, AZ and his favorite sister-in-law Anita Antes. Don has 19 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren.

Don was also preceded in death by his parents, his devoted wife Gwen, his children Diane Dawydiuk, Jimmy Witters, and his sister Ethel.