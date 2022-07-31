May 12, 1978—July 26, 2022

Donald Tyler, age 44, passed away at Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Born in Park Ridge, IL on May 12, 1978, he is the son of Donald D. Tyler and Bunny (Daus) Tyler. He graduated from Grayslake Central High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from Gateway Technical College.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1999 until his honorable discharge in 2011. Most recently he was a police officer in Genoa City, WI and Lake Geneva, WI, and also a certified welder in the union.

On June 5, 2020 he was united in marriage to Katie Keen in Lake Geneva, WI.

Donald was a huge fan of dirt track racing, an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Alabama football “Roll Tide!” He had a super huge personality, always full of dad jokes and had a twisted sense of humor; but most of all, he enjoyed hanging out with his family and listening to music, especially Def Leppard.

He was many things to people, a son, loving father and stepfather, a supportive brother, uncle, dog dad to D.D. and a dear friend, to all who knew him. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Katie Keen; his parents, Donald (Jayne) Tyler and Bunny (Daus) Tyler; his children, Abigale Tyler, Lindsey Keen, Juliana Swan and Isabella Tyler; his siblings, Heather (Scott) Mieling, Wesley Tyler and Daniel Tyler; his niece, Autumn, his nephew, Liam and many more through marriage as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Donald is further survived by his Marine brothers and sisters and police brothers and sisters.

As an organ donor, the Tyler family would like to acknowledge that Donald gave the most precious gift anyone could give, the gift to save the lives of his fellow men and women.

Memorial services with police honors for Donald will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue—262-658-4101