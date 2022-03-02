Jan. 21, 1955 — Feb. 27, 2022

KENOSHA—Donald W. Oettel, age 67, of Kenosha passed away on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center with his wife by his side. Donald was born on January 21, 1955 in Kenosha to Kenneth and Joyce (Shreve) Oettel. He was educated in Kenosha schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1973.

Donald married Laurie Elrod in Kenosha on June 14, 1975. He worked for the City of Kenosha for 30 years, most recently with the Water Department, until his retirement in 2020. Donald was very much into cars and enjoyed attending auto shows and loved watching NHRA.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Donald is survived by, his wife, Laurie; three children: Tina (Mark) Meredith, Vicki (Dave) Layman and Jacob (Melissa) Oettel; four grandchildren: Jack, Kyla, Willow and Barrett; two brothers: Mike (Beth) and Brian (Amy) Oettel; his sister, Linda Svoboda; as well as nieces, nephews; and many friends.

A Celebration of Donald’s Life will be held on March 5, 2022 at The Brat Stop Parkway Chateau from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667