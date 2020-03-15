1939—2020

Donn C. Matthews, 80 years old of Twin Lakes, WI; formerly Trevor and Silver Lake, WI passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Brookfield, WI. He was born July 27, 1939 in East Chicago, IN the son of the late Harry Eugene, D.D.S. and Helen Delores (nèe Kutansky) Matthews. Donn attended Washington High School in East Chicago, IN and later attended Wabash College in Crawfordsville, IN. He then served his country proudly in the United States Navy from 1961 until 1966 during the Vietnam War. On March 27, 1965, Donn married Susan Kay Eckert at Wilmot United Methodist Church in Wilmot, WI. He spent his career in IT services working as a professional for many companies. Donn served on the Trevor Fire Department for 52 years; many of those years being in the capacity of Treasurer.