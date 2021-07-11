TWIN LAKES — Donn C. Matthews, 80 years old of Twin Lakes, formerly Trevor and Silver Lake, assed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Brookfield, WI. He was born July 27, 1939 in East Chicago, IN the son of the late Harry Eugene, D.D.S. and Helen Delores (nee Kutansky) Matthews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Village of Salem Lakes Fire Department, 11252 254th Court, Trevor, WI 53179. The family asks that you gather at the fire department no later than 10:15 a.m. for the arrival of the cremains and ladder ceremony. A service will begin at 10:45 a.m. and will be followed by luncheon at the same location. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Trevor Volunteer Fire Department Association, 12252 254th Court, Trevor, WI 53179 or Wilmot United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 218, Wilmot, WI 53192. Please sign the online guestbook for Donn at www.strangfh.com.