Donna F. Abston, age 75, of Kenosha passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Brookside Care Center. Donna was born on August 7, 1944 to Virgil and Mary (Gotta) Nichols and she graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. She married Onva Ray Abston. Donna worked many years at St. Catherine’s Hospital and Brookside Care Center before retiring in 2007 to babysit her 1st born great grandchild.

Preceded in death by her parents; a brother Virgil and a step-son Richard.

Donna is survived by, her siblings Ellen(Tom) Laba and John(Peggy) Nichols and Sister-in-Law Carol Nichols; four children Deborah (Eric) Schultz, David (Sherry) Castile, Laura Bauers and Tammy (Dave) Fewless as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren and many Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.

A Celebration of Her Life is being planned in the form of a picnic to include friends and family in a setting Donna loved and will be updated and found on the website at a later date.

