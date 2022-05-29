Oct. 22, 1927—May 23, 2022

Donna (Graf) Hebior, age 94, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Hospice Alliance in Pleasant Prairie.

Born on October 22, 1927 in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Ann (Gillick) Graf.

On October 4, 1947, she was united in marriage to Joseph Hebior, Jr. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kenosha. She grew up attending local schools.

In addition to taking care of her family, she was a beloved Crossing Guard for 18 years at Grewenow Elementary School.

Donna was a member of Christian Mothers and the Catholic Women’s Club. She enjoyed playing cards, Bingo, golfing, sewing, and was a wonderful cook. For 22 years, she loved spending her winters in Glendale, AZ.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Linda Daniel of Kenosha, Judith (Dean) Clark of Kenosha, Kathleen (Morris) LaBelle of Kenosha, Deborah (Donald) Haubrich of Kenosha, Joseph T. (Annie) Hebior, III of Friendship, WI, Kenneth J. (Holly Henderson) Hebior of Kenosha, Steven (Theresa) Hebior of Kissimmee, FL; her seventeen grandchildren, Joy, Jack, Judi, Jeanette, Janneane, Dean, Michael, Jeff, Chris, Connie, Peter, Katie, Jim, Kimmie, Andy, Jacob and Anna; her thirty-four great-grandchildren; her seven great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; her son-in-law, Bill Daniel; her grandson, Joseph Hebior, IV; her sisters, Catherine Cesario and Virginia Schopf; her brother, Leo Graf.

Funeral services honoring Donna’s life will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for Mass. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Donna will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to St. Anne’s Catholic Church or Hospice House www.hospicealliance.org would be appreciated.

The family would also like to extend their appreciation and thank you to Donna’s special friend, Ruth, for her love and kindness.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101