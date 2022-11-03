 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donna J. Berta

Donna J. Berta

KENOSHA—Donna J. Berta, age 78, a resident of Kenosha, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Campus.

Funeral services will be on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601-Washington Road or corner of Washington Road and Green Bay Road. Visitation with the family will be on Monday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of services.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the paper.

