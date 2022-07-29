Donna K. Webb

Aug. 5, 1930—July 26, 2022

KENOSHA—Donna M. Webb, 91, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center Campus.

She was born on August 5, 1930 to the late Edmond and Laura (Blackmon) Wade in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

On April 29, 1950 she married Donald W. Webb at the First Congregational Church in Somers. He preceded her in death on March 14, 2013.

Donna worked for Dr. Vincent Savaglio for many years. After retirement they moved to Mercer, WI, for several years, returning to Kenosha.

Donna was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church.

Donna enjoyed knitting, crocheting, fishing with her husband and son Jeff and enjoyed trips to Canada. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Donna is survived by her children Charmayne (Jack) Eckert, Tracey Webb and Jeff Webb, her brother Gilbert Wade, her six grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by a daughter Jodie Wood and a sister Betty Buckta.Funeral Services for Donna will be held on Monday, August 1st at 1:00 p.m. at the Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until the time of service.

Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home

6019 – 7th Ave.

Kenosha, WI 53143

262-654-2136

