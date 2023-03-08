BRISTOL—Donna Lee Coolidge, 82, of Bristol, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023 at her residence.

She was born on October 4, 1940 to the late Robert and Alice Leonard in Woodstock, IL.

Donna is survived by her husband, Dale Coolidge of 57 years; her daughters: Mary Berg and Anna (James) Ukkonen; her grandchildren: Ashley Berg, Adam Berg, Travis Ukkonen, Amber Ukkonen and Misty Ukkonen; her siblings: Judy Pulera, Linda (Richard) Bartel and Dennis Leonard; and numerous nieces and nephews.