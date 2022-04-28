Donna Mae (Brothen) Taleronik

Nov. 29, 1936—April 25, 2022

Donna Mae (Brothen) Taleronik, age 85, was born on November 29, 1936, to Gilbert and Theodora (Lund) Brothen in Stanley, WI and died on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Donna was educated in Stanley and Kenosha schools. She worked at Simmons Company and Leblanc.

In 1961, she was united in marriage to Steve Taleronik.

Donna was a member of St. Mary’s Lutheran Church and their Friendly Center. She also attended St. Nicholas Church and was a member of the Holy Trinity Sisterhood.

Donna enjoyed sports, especially the Green Bay Packers, ceramics, game shows, gardening, knitting, word searches and family parties. Donna truly was a loving mother and grandmother. She took the best care of her family and was the heart of her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Steven (Alisa) Taleronik and Ann Jackson (Guy LeHouillier); her grandchildren, Jeremy Taleronik, Jason Taleronik, Danielle Jackson, Trevor Jackson; her great-grandchildren, Layla and Jessie Taleronik; her sister, Betty Schlater; her granddoggies, Cash and Maddi.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Steve; her son, William Taleronik; her brothers, Edgar, Orville, Oscar, Murray, John Brothen.

Funeral services honoring Donna’s life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Donna will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101