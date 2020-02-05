November 12, 1932—February 2, 2020

Donnafae (Fae) Fisher passed away on February 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Donnafae was born in Shullsburg, WI on November 12, 1932 to Elvin and Annie (Alderson) Russell. They preceded her in death. She graduated from Schullsburg High School.

On April 19, 1950 she was married to John C. Fisher. They were married for sixty years. She worked at Silver Lake Foodmart, Charmglow Products in Bristol and twelve years at True Value in Twin Lakes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

She is survived by two sons and three daughters: Stephen (Pam) Fisher of Camp Lake, WI. Daniel (Tura) Fisher of Lansing, IA., Diane Banas of Cedarburg, WI., Marcia (Donald) Payson of Paddock Lake, WI., and Marilyn (Jeff) Peterson of Elkhorn, WI., and her Son-in-law Scott Morton (Judy Abendroth) of Hancock, WI. As well as her 15 grandchildren: Christopher (Nikole) Morton, Jillian Morton (Patrick Steele), Andrew (Heather) Banas, Jacob Banas, Brian (Jessie) Payson, Nicole (Ryan) Snyder, David (Jessica) Fisher, Bradley Fisher, Danielle Fisher (Bobby Coudret), Lauren Fisher (Justin Putzer), Cherise (Michael) Schmid, Michael (Dana) Grubbs and Jeffery Grubbs, along with twenty Great Grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband in 2011, her loving daughter Terri Morton in 2014 and her son in law Steven Banas in 2018.