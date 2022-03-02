June 18, 1949 — Feb. 25, 2022

MILWAUKEE — Donnalee T. Bain, age 72, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Donnalee was born in Kenosha on June 18, 1949 to Donald and Margaret (nee Karnes) Bain. A graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School, Donna went on to earn a BFA from UW-Milwaukee and MBA from Fordham University.

Donna had a passion for fitness, running 10 marathons in her lifetime – four New York, four Boston, one London, and one Chicago (best: 3 hrs 17 min.–slowest 3 hrs 40 min.).

Surviving are her mother, Margaret “Peggy” Bain; significant other since 2001, Donald E. Mohr; siblings: Jeanine (Steven) Wolf, Michael (Lisa) Bain, Patricia “Patti” (Jay) Johnson, Ralph Bain, Margaret “Maggi” Bain and Colleen “Kelly” (Maureen) Bain; step-sons: Lucas Mohr and Anthony (Roberta) Mohr; and her beloved step-granddaughter, Helena Mohr; 12 nieces and nephews; 18 great-nieces and nephews; many other relatives; and numerous friends. Donna was preceded in death by her father, brother, Donald “Tom” Bain, Jr.; and nephew, Riley Moyer Bain.

Services Celebrating Donna’s Life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday, March 4, 2022. Visitation will be held from 3:00–5:00 p.m., followed by a service at 5:00 p.m. with Fr. Domenic J. Roscioli officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Camp Hometown Heroes, and the Hospice Alliance have been suggested. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.

