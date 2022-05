Sept. 17, 1940—May 22, 2022

Donovan Wuolo, formerly of Kenosha, passed peacefully on May 22, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Wuolo of Wheeling, IL and Jennifer Siuty and family, of Riverwoods, IL.

Condolences or stories about this wonderful man may be sent to his family at: rememberingdon1940@gmail.com.