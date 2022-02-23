Dora Diane Anderson, age 83, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.
Funeral services honoring Dora’s life will be held on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th St. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Dora will be held on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Complete obituary information is available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101