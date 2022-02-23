 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dora Diane Anderson

Dora Diane Anderson

Dora Diane Anderson, age 83, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

Funeral services honoring Dora’s life will be held on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th St. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Dora will be held on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Complete obituary information is available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com

