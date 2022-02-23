Dora Diane Anderson

Funeral services honoring Dora’s life will be held on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th St. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Dora will be held on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.