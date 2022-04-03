 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Doris E. Anderson

KENOSHA—Doris E. Anderson, age 93, a resident of Kenosha, died Friday April 1, 2022, at Brookside Care Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 9th, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Marks Catholic Church. (7117-14th Avenue). Visitation with the family will take place at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of mass. Entombment will take place at All Saints Catholic Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the paper.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

