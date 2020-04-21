Doris E. Galligan

July 15, 1925—April 15, 2020

Doris worked for several banks during her lifetime including First National Bank of Marion IN, First National Bank of Fremont, OH (1957-60) and First National Bank of Kenosha, WI (1961-63). She also worked for the Republican Office Headquarters in Kenosha, WI from 1960-61.

Doris was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School. Doris generously gave her time to many volunteer organizations and her children’s schools. She volunteered for the Kenosha Hospice Alliance (1984-1990), the First United Methodist Church Food Pantry and the Shalom Center Food Pantry. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and in her later years she loved winter trips to Florida with her friends to the Sarasota, Venice and Port Charlotte areas. Her favorite food was a grouper sandwich at Captain Eddie’s Seafood in Nokomis, FL. Doris was an avid reader and a wonderful cook. Her love for growing flowers and plants, especially Johnny Jump Ups and Gladiolas, was a gift from her father.