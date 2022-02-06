KENOSHA — Doris Elaine (Winnie) Peterson, 88, passed away in Kenosha on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.
She is survived by her children: Leanne (Dan) Bilhorn of WI, Cynthia (Jeff) Cederlind of CA, Carey (Bob) Gordon of NC, Bryan (Laura) Peterson of PA and Julie (Mike) Rodriguez of WI; her 13 grandchildren; her 16 great-grandchildren and her brother, Arnold Winnie.
A celebration of life will be held at Kenosha Bible Church on March 5, 2022 at 5 p.m. Private interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha.
