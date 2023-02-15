Dec. 2, 1917—Feb. 11, 2023

KENOSHA—Doris L. Kazell, 105, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Library Terrace.

She was born on December 2, 1917, on a farm near Chaffee, ND to the late John F. and Lillian (Kopischke) Martin. Doris grew up in Chaffee, Ipswich, SD and Bird Island, MN.

Doris was a graduate of the State Teachers College of Moorhead, MN. She also received a Bachelor of Science degree in Library Science from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Arts Degree in Library Science from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee.

She taught English in schools in MN and worked as a School Librarian in Cleveland Heights and Lake Forest, IL. During World War II, she served as a Red Cross hospital recreation worker at Camp Phillips, KS and at the Great Lakes Hospital, helping care for wounded soldiers and sailors.

In Kenosha, she was employed at the Gilbert M. Simmons Library as a Reference Librarian and worked as an Elementary School Librarian for the Kenosha Unified School District at Bain, Columbus and Forest Park Elementary Schools for 20 years.

In 1951, she married Josef Kazell of Kenosha. He preceded her in death in 2005.

Doris was an active member of the American Association of University Women, enjoyed work on state committees of the Wisconsin Library Association and the Wisconsin State Reading Association and was honored by the Racine Kenosha Reading Council for her efforts in promoting literacy, by Women’s and Children’s Horizons for raising awareness of the organization and by the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism for helping to introduce Kenosha to the African American Read-In Chain.

Doris enjoyed gardening, reading, flower arranging, watching tennis and traveling with her daughters to Europe and to family reunions.

Doris will be missed by her four children: David Kazell, Marla Kazell, Susan Kazell and Alan (Betsy Zahn) Kazell; her two grandchildren: Sarah Kazell and Daniel (Amanda) Kazell; a sister-in-law, Betty Solum; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers: Berthold and Arno Martin and a sister, Myrtle Anderson.

Funeral Services for Doris will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 7104 – 39th Ave. Interment will follow at Green Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until the time of service. Memorials would be appreciated to Trinity Lutheran Church (trinitykenosha.org/giving), the American Association of University Women (aauw.org) or to the American Red Cross (redcross.org).

The family wishes to thank Dr. Zeihen, Dr Frantal, the nurses, therapists and caregivers at Brookside Care Center, Library Terrace Assisted Living, Kenosha Visiting Nurses and Legacy Hospice for the special care they gave Doris.

