Nov. 10, 1928—Oct. 22, 2022

BURLINGTON—Doris Mae Daniels, age 93, of Burlington peacefully passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, at the house that she made a home for many years. She made it back home to heaven to celebrate her husband’s birthday on October 24, 2022.

Doris Mae was born November 10, 1928, to Hugo and Grace (nee Kerkman) Vos in Burlington. She spent her early life on the family farm in New Munster. Doris Mae attended St. Alphonsus Grade School and later graduated from St. Mary’s High School, “Class of 1948”.

On April 22, 1950, Doris Mae was united in marriage to Richard Emil Daniels at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Following their marriage, they moved to Burlington where they have been lifelong residents and have raised their family.

Doris Mae worked as a Secretary at Burlington Wholesale Grocery from 1948 until 1951. She then became an amazing homemaker and mom for her family. Doris Mae and Richard purchased Schuette-Werth and Daniels in 1975 and later changed the name to Schuette-Daniels, Inc. She worked as a Secretary for the business from 1975 until her retirement in December of 1993. Doris Mae was a Partner and Secretary/Treasurer of Daniels Partnership which consists of Schuette-Daniels, Inc. and Polnasek-Daniels, Inc. She had a special ability of balancing her family home life with her business life.

Doris Mae was an active member of St. Mary Immaculate Conception Church volunteering with the Ministry of the Sick for over 35 years as well as singing in the Resurrection Choir. She was a woman of strong faith and had a way of gently sharing it with others. Doris Mae enjoyed working the school hot lunch program (checking up on her boys). She had also volunteered for many years at Mt. Carmel Nursing Home spreading her faith, kindness and love. Her house was always open and there was always room for one more.

Over the years, she was a host mother for 11 Rotary foreign exchange students from all over the world and a “mom” to many others. Doris and Rich traveled the world visiting all the previous exchange guests who had lived with them. She had a way of keeping in contact with anyone who crossed her path throughout the years.

As a grandma she always made sure the candy counter was full of everyone’s favorite. She made home a place everyone looked forward to coming to. She took pleasure in the simple things in life, like her fish in the backyard pond, the birds in the yard, all her plants, trees, and garden. Like Rich, she loved having the family together for all holidays especially the Christmas season as well as other family traditions.

Another treasure was her “home away from home” Lakewoods Resort. Every summer, for the past 60 years, the Daniels Family Up North Vacation was her yearly reprieve and a chance to be with her family and make more memories. More than anything she loved and treasured the time with her large family and had a way of making each one feel special. She believed that “The family that prayed together stayed together.” Her motto was “Every day is a good day, just live it”, and everything she did was done “All for the greater honor and glory of God”. She worked quietly as a very humble servant of God.

Doris Mae will truly be missed by her children: Marjorie (Jim) Weiss, Michael Daniels, Mark (Debbie) Daniels, Matthew (Donna) Daniels, Marian (Craig) Hancock, Marlene (Tom Huckstorf) Daniels, Madalyn (Emmett) Long, Marilee (Phil) Moran, Greg (Kathy) Pieters, Marvin (Kathleen) Daniels, Mitchell Daniels, Marcel (Shelly) Daniels, Marti Daniels, Monte (Michaela) Daniels; and their 45 grandchildren; and 73 “and growing” great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law: Rose Agnes Vos, Rita Vos and Rosemary Daniels, many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard, of 70 years, siblings Don Vos, Robert (Sue) Vos, Art Vos, Carl (Mary) Vos, Leon (Rita) Vos, Germaine (Richard) Eisenbart, Rosemary (Norm) Schultz, in-laws Robert (Lorraine) Daniels, Mary (Urban) Mich, Art Daniels, Kathleen Daniels, Leo (Ramona) Ludwig, Ted (Barb) Thuemmler, grandsons: Paul Weiss and Benjamin Ketterhagen, nephew Rick Eisenbart and Mike Pieters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Schuette- Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will take place following the service on Friday, at St. Mary Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Home Helpers: Anita and Kristen, and Harmony Hospice for all their care and compassion throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials be made to St. Mary Immaculate Conception Parish.

