Dec. 18, 1942—Oct. 17, 2022

KENOSHA—Dorothy E. Ellis, 79, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center.

She was born on December 18, 1942 to the late Cletus and Edith (Martin) Summers in Lake Villa, IL. She came to Kenosha at the age of two, was educated in Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

In 1963 she married John Johnson and had two children, Cheryl and Keith. They later divorced. On April 24, 1977 she married Alfred Ellis in Kenosha. He preceded her in death on December 23, 2010.

Before her marriage to John, she worked at Great Lakes Naval Training Center for a few years, returning in 1976. Dorothy retired as Head of Purchasing after 31 years in 2001.

Dorothy was a Cub Scout den leader for eight years and enjoyed knitting, crossword puzzles, watching the British Television (BBC Channel) and musicals. She adored animals, especially all the pets in the family. Most of all, she loved being “Grammy” to her six grandchildren who were her greatest passion.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Keith (Brianna) Johnson and Cheryl Johnson; stepson, David Ellis (Robert Coad); stepdaughters: Tracie (Todd) Ellis-Wood, Jackie Ellis and Karen Ellis; her grandchildren: Marissa Wichman, Daniel Ellis, Camron Johnson, Ethan Johnson, Kolden Johnson and Joshua Ellis; brothers: Frank (Peggy) Summers and Melvin Summers; sister-in-law, Judy Summers; sister-in-law, Barb Summers; and brother-in-law Roy Rogers.

She is preceded in death by two sisters, Freda Post and Helen Rogers and two brothers, Charles and Cletus “Bud” Summers.

A Celebration of Life for Dorothy will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

