Dorothy Germinaro

1925-2022

KENOSHA—Dorothy Germinaro, 96, died peacefully at her home in Kenosha on May 2, 2022. Born on November 3, 1925, in Athens, WI, she was the daughter of the late Allie and Helen (Witucki) Kreft. She married Angelo Germinaro in 1957.

She worked at Winkelman’s Department Store in Wausau, WI, worked as a maid for a family in Glencoe, IL, and worked at Coopers in Kenosha, WI. Her favorite job was watching children out of her home.

She was most recently always found with a “find-a-word” puzzle in her hands, playing with cards, and winning at bingo. She loved to visit the beauty salon and to get her nails and hair done. She would always have a purse full of those plastic rain bonnets to make sure it stayed perfect!

Dorothy is survived by her children: Angela (William) Luska and James (Cindy) Germinaro; grandchildren: Kyle and Stephanie Luska; siblings: Mary Nowaki, and Gladys Paul; in-law, Carol Kreft; and other friends.

Along with her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Harry Kreft, Leona (Jack) Towey, Florence (Robert) Koch, and Florean Kreft; in-laws, Edward Nowaki, and Marvin Paul.

A visitation will be held at Proko Funeral Home on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately at St. James Cemetery.

