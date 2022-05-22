Aug. 3, 1922—May 17, 2022

KENOSHA—Dorothy J. Martin, 99, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at her residence.

She was born on August 3, 1922 to the late Floyd and Lillian (Harwood) Hill in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. She also received her Nursing degree from St. Luke’s Nursing School.

Dorothy met her future husband downtown at the bus stop and on September 14, 1946 she married Joseph Martin at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on May 14, 2015.

Dorothy was an RN at St. Catherine’s Hospital, private home care and retired from Brookside Care Center in 1985.

Dorothy enjoyed knitting and crocheting and did so up until recently. She was very artistic, enjoyed word search and crossword puzzles, quilting, caning chairs, ceramics and loved gardening.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Kathy (Dwight DeLong) Hartnek, Darryl Martin and Pam (Al) Bielski; her grandchildren: Ed Hartnek, Jennifer Hartnek and Kelley Elliott; and her great-grandchildren: Amanda, Dylan, Dayna and Riley.

She is preceded in death by three brothers Harwood, Bob and Brian and a sister Marilyn.

Private Services will be held at a later date.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Dorothy’s Online Memorial Book