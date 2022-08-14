Feb. 3, 1932—Aug. 3, 2022

SCOTTSDALE, AZ—Dorothy “Lorraine” Mazzei, age 90 of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on February 3, 1932, in Kenosha to Charles and Margaret Willems.

Lorraine was a lifelong resident of Kenosha attending schools in Pleasant Prairie and Wilmot. She was very active in her school days balancing cheerleading and band. She remained close to her high school classmates, still attending reunions after 70 years.

On August 5, 1950, she married Richard Mazzei at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. They remained married for 62 years until Richard’s passing in 2012.

Lorraine worked at AMC/Chrysler for 25 years in the payroll department. Though a full-time employee, she still found time to be a wonderful mother and raised her three children.

Lorraine was always active. An avid bowler, she won many league championships. Traveling was a passion of Lorraine’s. She often traveled with her husband Richard, friends (the traveling girls club) and many family members throughout America and abroad. She loved to speak of her travels, especially of her time in China.

For the last 10 years, Lorraine has lived in Scottsdale to be close to her children. She was always there to support her family who are avid Cub and Packer fans. Every Sunday, as everyone watched the Packers, Lorraine would supply lunch and snacks.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Richard Mazzei of Scottsdale, Arizona, Jim Mazzei of Racine, Wisconsin and Diane (Allen) Diamond of Scottsdale, Arizona. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer Kent, Amelia Tucciarone, Erica Mazzei, Jessica Dahl and Serafino Diaz-Mazzei. She is further survived by 3 step-grandchildren, Scott Diamond, Laura Diamond and Steffenie Jorgensen and her 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lorraine was preceded in death by her brother, Chet Wedelstedt and sister, Eileen Swaitko.

Funeral services honoring Dorothy’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Dorothy will be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until the time service at the funeral home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue—262-658-4101