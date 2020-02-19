1928—2020

Sheboygan-Dorothy Margaret Newman, 92, passed away at her residence on February 14, 2020.

Dorothy was born on January 14, 1928, to the late George and Mary (nee Walenciak) Kollman in Kenosha. She was united in marriage to Wesley Newman on September 29, 1951, at Holy Rosary Church in Kenosha. They were married for 51 years until Wesley’s passing in December of 2002. Dorothy is a past member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Racine.

Left to cherish Dorothy’s memory are her children: Karen (William) Van Offeren of Chilton, WI, Gary (Connie Fyock) Newman of Llano, TX, and Mary Newman; grandchildren: Kimberly, Eric, Ryan, and Michael; great-grandchildren: Nicholas and Lucas; sister, Lucille Schutz; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Newman; brother, Richard Kollman; brother and sister-in-law, William and Gloria Kollman; and brother-in-law, Carl Schutz.