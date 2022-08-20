May 9, 1940—Aug. 16, 2022

Dorothy “Pat” Russell-Runge (Moen), born May 9, 1940, made her way to eternal glory with family by

her side on August 16, 2022, after a short battle with cancer and longer battle with dementia.

Pat was eleven years old when she accompanied her sister to church, saw a baby being baptized, and decided she wanted to be baptized, as well. She was baptized into the family of God on February 17, 1952.

Pat held her faith close and raised her children to know Jesus. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, supported Shoreland Lutheran High School, where her children attended, and in her last days she took her daughter by the hand, and said, “Listen, I have to tell all you kids, it’s okay when I go. It will be okay. It only matters that you come after me”. Her faith in Jesus Christ as her Savior was everything to her.

Pat was a retired RN. She was an active member of the Lake County Community Concert. She enjoyed telling stories, taking great vacations, scrapbooking, researching her genealogy, working at her computer, and attending concerts at Shoreland Lutheran High School. She loved sweets, including cheesecake, brandy filled candies, caramel or peanut butter M&M’s, and she loved all things “cheese”.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Richard Runge; her oldest son, Mark Russell; daughter, Crystal Russell (Voss), her husband, Mark; their three children: Michael, Christa, and Alexandria; and two great-grandchildren: Cooper and baby/boy. She is also survived by her daughter, Julie Russell; and her youngest son, David Russell, his wife Theresa; David’s children: Kenneth and Grace; their mother, and mom’s adopted daughter, Karen Cooper, her husband, Rev. David Cooper; and her sister Donna Hyland. Those loved ones who have gone before her include her late husband, Kenneth Russell, her parents, Walter Moen and Gladys Zito, and her brother, Wally Moen.

Visitation and Funeral services for Pat will be Monday, August 22, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m., the service at 11:30 a.m., and a luncheon immediately following. She will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, Zion, IL at a private prayer service after the luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Shoreland Lutheran High School, designated to the Ken Russell Scholarship Fund, or Immanuel Lutheran Church.