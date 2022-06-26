Dorothy Rose Tredup

Feb. 13, 1929 - June 19, 2022

KENOSHA - Dorothy Rose Tredup, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, 6/19/2022, at Robin Way. The daughter of the late Jacob J. and Marie E (Heinz) Federmeyer was born on

02/13/1929, in Kenosha, where she was raised and educated.

On May 20, 1950, she married the love of her life, Harvey Carl Tredup, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Together they raised four children: Jackie (George) Greco, Cindy (Rade) Dimitrijevic, Steve (Laura) Tredup and Carolyn (Andy) Vassar.

Dorothy was a life-long member of St. Mary's. She enjoyed being a homemaker and traveling with Harvey, as well as playing duplicate bridge, reading, cooking and golf. Mom was very passionate about her meticulous laundry and her weekly hair appointments.

Dorothy is survived by her above-mentioned children, along with her 11 grandchildren: Chris, Matt, Mike Greco; Tommy (Justina), Steve (Michelle), Andy (Ariel) Dimitrijevic; Brian and Julie Tredup; Leslie (Andrew) Bessa, Amy (Jameson) Gagnepain, Missy (Nate) Anderson; as well as eight great grandchildren: Emery, Ellie, Tucker and Rudi Dimitrijevic; Clara, JJ & Lucy Gagnepain; Kora Anderson; She is further survived by her sister, Patsy (Jim) Moldenauer; and many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Harvey; and her two brothers: Alfred and Clarence Federmeyer.

Private funeral services were held as per her wishes. Her final resting place will be Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

The family would like to extend their most sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at Robin Way Assisted Living and Aurora at Home Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Dorothy's

Online Memorial Book