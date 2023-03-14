1928-2023

KENOSHA—Douglas Marvin Kloet, 94, of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Froedtert South – Pleasant Prairie.

Born in Kenosha, on December 24, 1928, he was the son of the late Marinus N. and Anna (Wiersum) Kloet. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was educated in local schools.

Doug served in the US Army from December of 1950 until his honorable discharge in 1952. In 1951, he married Mildred L. Wiebenga and she preceded him in death in 1960. On January 15, 1966, he married Glenda J. Schroeder, and they’ve spent the last 57 years together.

He was employed as a Security Officer at Nash/AMC from 1947 until his retirement in 1985. He was a member of New Life Lutheran Church (previously Frieden’s Evangelical Lutheran Church). He enjoyed going to his home up north in Eagle River, hunting, fishing, and was a member of the KeNASHa Club and Supervisor’s Club.

Survivors include his wife, Glenda Kloet; three children: Douglas S. (Michelle) Kloet, Jeffery (Trish) Kloet, and Joyce (Lynn) Thornton; six grandchildren: Allie Kloet, John (Denise) Doan, Korie (James) Orlowski, Michael (Maelyn) Thornton, Robert (Jill) Thornton, and David (Toni) Thornton; eleven great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Gary Schroeder; and is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Aside from his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jane Cardinali; a grandson, Kyle Kloet; and a brother, Norman (Carol Jean) Kloet.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Service at 12:00 Noon. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Memorial donations made to New Life Lutheran Church, 5927 37th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144, would be appreciated by the family.

