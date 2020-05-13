Douglas Theron Hazelberg

1935-2020

Douglas was born on March 25, 1935 in New London, WI, the son of the late Scott and Erma (Dorschner) Hazelberg. He was educated in the schools of Channing, MI. He married Beverly Gomber on September 18, 1954 in Kingsford, MI. Douglas was employed as a stationary engineer electrician for SC Johnson for many years. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. His hobbies included fishing, golfing, playing music with his steel guitar, cheering for the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers but most of all spending time with his friends and family.