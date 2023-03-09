Visitation for John will be held from 4:30 p.m.–7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral Services will take place at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the funeral home followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church, 2224 45th St., Kenosha, WI. Interment with full military honors will immediately follow at St. George Cemetery.