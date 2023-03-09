1938 – 2023
KENOSHA—John Charles Matteucci, Sr. D.D.S., 84 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, in Glendale, AZ, after a short illness.
Visitation for John will be held from 4:30 p.m.–7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral Services will take place at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the funeral home followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church, 2224 45th St., Kenosha, WI. Interment with full military honors will immediately follow at St. George Cemetery.
John held a strong conviction regarding the importance of Catholic education. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to St. Joseph Catholic Academy in John’s memory.
