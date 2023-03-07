1938 – 2023

KENOSHA—John Charles Matteucci, Sr. D.D.S., 84 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, in Glendale, AZ, after a short illness.

He was born October 3, 1938, in Kenosha, WI to the late Tullio and Marion (Schmidt) Matteucci. John attended St. Thomas Grade School and graduated from St. Mary’s High School. Following graduation, he attended Marquette University for undergraduate courses and then a doctorate in Dental Surgery.

John proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as a Captain in the Medical Corp at Schilling Air Force Base in Salina, KS, from 1963-1965. When he returned to Kenosha, WI he opened a private dental practice until his retirement in December of 2000.

He was a member and past President of the Kenosha County Dental Society and Marquette Alumni Association. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club, St. Joseph’s Men’s Athletic Association, Knights of Columbus Council #973, and the Italian American Society.

On January 5, 1963, John married Marianna Wade at St. George Catholic Church, Kenosha, WI, and together they raised five children. They were parishioners of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church, Kenosha, WI, and St. Joachim and St. Anne Parish, Sun City, AZ.

John kept busy throughout the years with a variety of interests. He enjoyed downhill skiing and took several trips to Europe, California, Colorado, Upper Michigan, and Northern Wisconsin. He coached little league while his sons played baseball, and was a season ticket holder for the Green Bay Packers and Marquette basketball team for many years. Music had always been a big part of John’s life, he had quite a collection of jazz recordings. One of his favorite hobbies was reading about wine making and visiting wine regions in France, Italy, and Napa Valley, CA. In recent years he could be found sitting on the patio listening to his jazz music while smoking one of his finest cigars.

Following John’s retirement, they had the opportunity to escape winter and reside in Sun City, AZ, for seven months out of the year. He spent time lawn bowling, walking, golfing, and exploring the Southwest. John and Marianna would return to Kenosha for the summer and enjoyed gardening and keeping up with their 19 grandchildren.

John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marianna; his five children: Dr. John (Beth) Matteucci, Jr., Dr. Mary (Joseph) Ouimet, Thomas Matteucci, Dr. Robert (Victoria) Matteucci, and Dr. Michael (Sara) Matteucci; his 19 grandchildren: Gina (Kevin), Matthew, Marissa, John III, Sophia, Mario, Rocco, Marco, Stella, Joseph, Elizabeth (Trey), Natalie, Andrew, Bobby, Vincent, Isabella, Michael, Eva, and Dominic; and one great-grandson, Liam. He is further survived by his siblings: Dr. David (Karen) Matteucci and Mary Ann (Louis) Ritacca.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Charles Matteucci and Donald Matteucci, and his in-laws, William and Margaret Wade.

Visitation for John will be held from 4:30 p.m.–7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral Services will take place at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the funeral home followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church, 2224 45th St., Kenosha, WI. Interment with full military honors will immediately follow at St. George Cemetery.

John held a strong conviction regarding the importance of Catholic education. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to St. Joseph Catholic Academy in John’s memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign John’s Online Memorial Book at: