Dr. Rosen was the devoted husband of Judith Morrill Rosen. Married in 2012 the couple resided in Kenosha WI. Previously, he had been a loving husband to the late Bernice Barach Rosen (z”l) for 57 years. He was the loving father of daughter, Dr. Lynn (Tzvi Horowitz) White and son, the late Jeffery Solomon Rosen (z”l) and dedicated stepfather to Jennifer Morrill. Dr. Rosen is also survived by three grandchildren, Jay White, Dr. Sharon (Chris Brown) White, and Rivkie White, two step-grandchildren, Zuri Horowitz and Mattan Horowitz and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is the cherished brother of Carol (Rabbi Hillel) Yampol and brother-in Law of Jerry (Norma) Barach.

An Army Veteran, Dr. Rosen was a proud American who served as a Radio Operator and as a writer for the "Stars and Stripes" Newspaper during the Korean War. He was also the author of "An American Rabbi in Korea", a memoir of his father's service in Korea. After the war, Dr. Rosen enrolled in Medical School in Zurich, Switzerland, from which he graduated with honors with a Degree in Internal Medicine. He practiced in Kenosha for 25 years and served as the Chief of Staff of Kenosha Memorial Hospital. Dr. Rosen will be remembered by countless patients as an extremely caring physician who sought to treat the whole person rather than focusing simply upon the ailment.