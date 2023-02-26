Dr. Stanley R. Rosen

1931 - 2023

KENOSHA - Dr. Stanley R. Rosen, 91, of Kenosha, passed away on February 11, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. He was the son of Rabbi Milton and Sarah Rosen, born on April 7, 1931. An Army veteran, Dr. Rosen was a proud American, who served as a radio operator and correspondent for the "Stars and Stripes" newspaper during the Korean War. He was also the author of "An American Rabbi in Korea", a memoir of his father's service in Korea.

After the war, Dr. Rosen enrolled in Medical School in Zurich, Switzerland, from which he graduated with an honors degree in Internal Medicine. He practiced medicine in Kenosha for twenty-five years and served as the Chief of Staff of Kenosha Memorial Hospital. Dr. Rosen was also a leader of the Jewish community in Kenosha, serving as Cantor and President of Congregation B'nai Tzedek of Kenosha.

He is survived by his wife, Judith(Morrill) Rosen; daughter, Dr. Lynn(Tzvi Horrowitz) White; stepdaughters Jennifer Morrill and Tzuri Horowitz; stepson, Mattan Horowitz; grandchildren Jay White, Dr. Sharon(Chris Brown) White, and Rivkie White; sister, Carol(Rabbi Hillel) Yampol; brother-in-law, Jerry (Norma) Barach; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dr. Rosen was preceded in death by wife, Bernice(Barach) Rosen(z"l) and son, Jeffery Solomon Rosen(z"l).

A funeral service, led by Rabbi Yosef Samuels, was held in Skokie, Illinois on February 12, 2023. Internment in Chicago followed the service.

The family has requested memorials for Dr. Rosen be made in the form of contributions to Beth Israel Sinai Congregation, 2009 Washington Ave., Racine,Wi 53405(www.bethisraelsinai.org) and Chabad of Kenosha, 6570 67 Street, Kenosha, Wi, 53142(www.jewishkenosha.com).