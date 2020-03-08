April 11, 1941—February 27, 2020

Duane A. Mathis “Butch”, 78, of Beach Park passed away Feb. 27, 2020, at home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

He was born April 11, 1941, in Waukegan to the late Wayne and Vivian (Allen) Mathis. Butch retired from Abbott Labs in 1996, after 37 years of service, and was a lifetime member of the Zion Moose Lodge for the past 54 years. He was an avid cribbage player, liked country music, and enjoyed working in his garage. Butch loved the Green Bay Packers, the Atlanta Braves, and traveling to his property up north in Wisconsin.

He is survived by his two loving sons, Kenneth (Lynn Tester) Mathis and Scott (Teresa Nelson) Mathis; first wife and mother of his sons, Mary Johnson; his second wife, the late Nancy Mathis, and her children, Dan Capell, Dave Capell, and Rita Richardson; sister, Karen (Bruce) Miller; grandchildren, Jacob Mathis, Jennifer Capell, Jim (Kimber) Richardson, and Joe (Marlana) Richardson; great grandchildren, Elise, Vinny, Eva, Gabriel, Benjamin and Rebecca; nieces and nephews, Brock (Julianna) Miller, Derek (Jennifer) Miller and Heather (Christopher) Harrison; great nieces and nephews, Brianna, Brandt, Zachary, Samantha, Madison, and Payton. In addition to his parents and second wife, he was also preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Laura Mathis.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 11am with a memorial visitation from 10am-11am at, The Well, 9001 – 17th St., Kenosha, WI with Pastor Dan Stanford officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow the services at 1:00 pm at the Zion Moose Lodge, 41517 N. Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Well, in the memo please reference: Giving Hope Ministries. Please sign the guestbook at LauraSambranoFunerals.com; for information, call 847-571-7719.