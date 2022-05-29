June 2, 1934—May 24, 2022

UNION GROVE—Duane E. Merrill, 87, of Union Grove, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in Union Grove.

Born in Brighton, WI on June 2, 1934, he was the son of Emmett and Anna (nee Kohlman) Merrill. His early life was spent in Kenosha County, where he graduated from Brass Ball School.

Duane served in the Naval Reserve from 1953 until 1956, afterwards serving in the Army. On June 1, 1957 in Kenosha, he was united in marriage to Patricia Wittchow. Following marriage, they resided in New Munster and Wheatland. Patricia preceded him in death on February 5, 2018.

Duane worked as a Millwright for Chrysler. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching wrestling and sports, and spending time with his family.

Duane is survived by his children: Scott (Rhonda) Merrill and LeAnn (David) Peterson; grandchildren: Justin (Samantha) Merrill, Aaron (Amanda) Merrill, Lacey Merrill, Christopher Norwood and Nicholas Peterson; great-grandchildren: Myla, Bailey, Zander, Ryder, Lucy and Noah; sister, Darlene (Gene) Ludwig; and sister-in-law, Grace Merrill. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and brothers, Lloyd (Pat) Merrill, Norman (Margie) Merrill and Dale Merrill.

The family would like to thank the staff at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Home for their care and compassion during this time.

Per Duane’s wishes, private family services were held.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434