Duane William Kellor

Oct. 26, 1936 - Dec. 28, 2022

SALEM LAKES - Duane William Kellor, 86, of Salem Lakes, WI passed from this life to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Duane was born October 26, 1936 in Beloit, WI to Harry and Elsie (nee Kottke) Kellor. On September 22, 1957 he married Vera Maas, who preceded him in death in 2009.

Duane was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School and worked for several years in the printing industry as a typesetter. His love for the Lord and desire to serve Jesus his Savior, led him to enroll at Concordia College in Milwaukee graduating with a degree in Lay Ministry. He served as a Lay Minister at Holy Trinity in Okauchee, WI and St. John's in Libertyville, IL. Upon leaving full time ministry he worked first as a tool grinder and then worked at Schmidt Implements in Salem, WI until his retirement.

Duane's hobbies included amateur photography, model railroading, and reading Westerns especially those by author Louis L'Amour. His favorite sports teams were the Chicago Bears, Milwaukee Braves and later the Chicago Cubs.

Volunteering in the community as a library board member and as an election poll worker and time serving several other organizations was a source of happiness and satisfaction to him. The many hours spent volunteering in various rolls at Faith Lutheran Church and School in Antioch and Kingdom Workers in Milwaukee was his gift to God and source of great personal joy.

Duane is survived by his children: Charlene (Randy) Schulmeister of Antioch, IL, Darrell (Suzanne) Kellor of Vero Beach, FL, Dale (Darlene) Kellor of Lake Villa, IL; 10 grandchildren: Nathan (Jean) Schulmeister, Megan (Aaron) Thomas, Merideth Schulmeister, Danny Boetcher, Cody (Haley) Kellor, Dallas Kellor, Leah Kellor, Abigail Kellor, Riccardo Kellor, Elijah Kellor; eight great-grandchildren: Vincent Loosemore, Molly Loosemore, Ruby Schulmeister, Connor Thomas, Maxwell Schulmeister, Olivia Thomas, Royce Kellor and Cillian Kellor. Duane is further survived by his sisters: Sandy (Carl) Ramquist and Maxine Dolbey; and sisters-in-law: Angeline Scheid and Marion Maas; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to Duane's parents, Harry and Elsie Kellor, Duane is preceded in death by his wife, Vera and by brothers-in-law: Melvin Scheid, Bradford Dolbey and Curtis Maas.

Visitation and Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 28, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church, Antioch, IL. Visitation is from 9:00-11:30 a.m. with service beginning at 11:30 a.m. A private internment has been scheduled.