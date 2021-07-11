April 9, 1932 — July 2, 2021

MESA, AZ — Earl A. Stoyer, 89, passed away peacefully at his residence in Mesa, AZ on July 2, 2021. He was a longtime resident of Kenosha before enjoying his retirement full time in Mesa.

Earl lived life to the fullest with the love of his life Dorothy M Smolinski Stoyer. Together they have four children: Earl (Kathy) Stoyer, Claudia (Danny) Nickerson, Anita (Robert) Reuter and Mark (Rebecca) Stoyer. He will be best remembered by his 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren for his unforgettable laugh and sense of humor.

A proud retired Air Force Veteran and retiree of Prudential insurance (23 years), Earl loved riding his motorcycle, whistling while he worked, swimming laps (50 to be exact), woodworking, creating one of a kind masterpieces out of glass, always having his cup of “water” and telling jokes that were so intricate only the most solid of memories could retain, all the way up to his final moments surrounded by his loving family.