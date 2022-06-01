July 21, 1944—May 24, 2022

It is with a sad heart that we announce that our Earl David has passed away. Earl Merritt Jr, age 77, left this world on May 24, 2022. He peacefully drew his last breath in the presence of his family at Brookside Care Center.

He was a caring husband, father, grandpa “Pa”, son, and friend. Earl was born on July 21, 1944, in Kenosha, WI. He was the son of the late Earl and Dorothy (Biddenger) Merritt. Earl graduated from Bradford High School in 1962.

After graduation, Earl served in the United States Marine Corps. Always proud of his military service, Earl would return home to Kenosha where on May 23rd, 1970, he would marry, Willowdean “Dean” Albert and begin his life as a husband and father.

Earl spent most of his career with Jupiter Logistics. He was with Jupiter Logistics for almost 30 years, serving most of them as the Executive Vice President of Mexico.

As an avid reader, Earl in his retirement, furthered his passion for the English language by completing both a bachelor’s degree in English at the University of Wisconsin Parkside and a master’s degree in Literature from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. Throughout his life, Earl enjoyed beginning each morning with a crossword puzzle and a cup of coffee. Earl also enjoyed gardening, traveling, playing golf, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dean; his daughter, Andrea (Jim) Kenesie; his grandchildren, Christian and Charles Kenesie; his brother, Thomas (Chris) Merritt; his cousins, Susan (John) Maddox and her family.

In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Merritt and his sister, Patricia Merritt.

Per Earl’s wishes, service will be private. A future celebration of life for Earl will be planned in early July.

The family would like to thank Dr. David Knight and staff, Brookside Care Center, his home away from home, and Hospice Alliance for their care of Earl and help to the family.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101