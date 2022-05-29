MC HENRY—We are sad to share that Eddie E. Impola, Jr. of McHenry, IL, age 60, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

He was the son of Eddie E. and Patricia J. (Monnot) Impola. He lived in Kenosha most of his life and graduated from Tremper High School in 1980.

Ed attended U.W. Whitewater, received his Associate’s Degree in Accounting from Gateway Technical College, and his B.S. in Accounting from Upper Iowa University. He owned Impola Accounting Service and worked for H&R Block, Washington Park Golf Course “Muni”, and at the time of his death, was employed as an Accountant at Dovenmuehle Mortgage.

A life-long Cubs fan, he attended his first game at the age of 4. “Holy Cow!” He was a Packers fan, loved golfing with family and friends, traveling, music, and coaching Little League and Kiwanis baseball.

He was a beautiful and fun loving soul and a truly beloved uncle to his nieces and nephews.

Ed is survived by his mother Patricia of Kenosha; his four sisters, Joan Scheuerman of Fort Collins, CO, Bonnie Impola of Kenosha, Vicki (Brian) Zielsdorf of Kenosha, and Heidi (Tom) Cheney of Gilbert, AZ; his six nieces and nephews, Sam and Kaija Scheuerman, Katherine and Eric Zielsdorf, Emma and Ryan Cheney; many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by the family of his long-time partner, Annemarie Muzzillo.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eddie and his niece, Rebecca Rose Cascio. Ed is further preceded by his partner, Annemarie—lovingly known as “his Annie”, in March of this year.

Memorial services honoring Ed’s life will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101